Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield Sells 4,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00.

SI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.12. 811,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,526. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

