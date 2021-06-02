SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SSNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 26,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,850. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.