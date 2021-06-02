Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Achieves $245,983.75 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $245,983.75 and approximately $236.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,834,852 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

