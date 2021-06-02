SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Reaches $223.46 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $223.46 million and $185.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.
SingularityNET Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.