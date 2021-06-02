Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $20.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

