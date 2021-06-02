SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Up 2.5%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.35. 2,388,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,057,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

