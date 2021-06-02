SIX (SIX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. SIX has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and approximately $610,331.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00186938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01232674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.18 or 0.99874797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032732 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

