SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $180,287.46 and $26,092.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.01032078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.07 or 0.09561373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052630 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

