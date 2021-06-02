Smartshare One Day Volume Reaches $83,615.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Smartshare has a market cap of $839,593.40 and approximately $83,615.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

