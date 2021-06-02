Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.14)-(0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.53 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.36) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.