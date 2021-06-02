Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0796 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $346,584.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.