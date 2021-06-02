Smoothy Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $604,078.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

