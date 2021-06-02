Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Snap and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Snap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $2.51 billion 38.71 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -101.10 EverQuote $346.93 million 2.55 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -75.78

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -32.90% -43.12% -18.54% EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26%

Summary

EverQuote beats Snap on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

