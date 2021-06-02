SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

