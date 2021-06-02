SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Up 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.38. Approximately 3,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.