SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.53.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

