Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
