Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

