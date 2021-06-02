Sologenic (SOLO) Market Capitalization Tops $255.02 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003353 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $255.02 million and $958,613.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,365 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

