Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.53. Approximately 892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

