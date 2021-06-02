Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) vs. Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Arlo Technologies -19.41% -51.54% -18.87%

This table compares Sony Group and Arlo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.41 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.09 Arlo Technologies $357.15 million 1.54 -$101.25 million ($1.30) -5.22

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sony Group and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.33%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Sony Group.

Risk and Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sony Group beats Arlo Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera. The company also offers Arlo Pro 3, an integrated spotlight with color night vision camera; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free variant LED camera, as well as Arlo Essential Spotlight; Arlo Ultra 2; and Arlo Essential XL Spotlight. In addition, it provides Arlo accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins; Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell that joins a robust ecosystem of home security products and services; and Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight. Further, the company offers Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including seven-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

