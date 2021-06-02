Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 179,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,795,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

