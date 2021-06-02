South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded South32 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

