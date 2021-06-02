Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.46. Spark Energy shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 136,714 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $364.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spark Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Spark Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spark Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spark Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

