Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.85. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

