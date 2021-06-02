Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $93,189.09 and $326.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.