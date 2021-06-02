SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0853 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2,146.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.