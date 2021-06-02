SparkPoint Trading Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,092,309,491 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

