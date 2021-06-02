SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,803.70 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,030,023 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,111 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

