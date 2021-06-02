SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 288,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.