SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $346.20. 253,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,160. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.