SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.44. 231,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.