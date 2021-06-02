Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00073623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00277506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.