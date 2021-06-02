Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys Shares of 1,855 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.41. The company had a trading volume of 213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.81. The firm has a market cap of $591.88 billion, a PE ratio of 619.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

