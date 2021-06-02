Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $1.41 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 86,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,792. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

