Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $281,160.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $554,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.