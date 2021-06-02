Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $283,800.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

Shares of SRLP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 31,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 240.54%.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.