Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.14

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

SRLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

In related news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,128,667 shares of company stock valued at $530,219,236.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

