Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

