Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $12,396.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00008687 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 998,500 coins and its circulating supply is 996,779 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

