Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Stamps.com worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $672,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 203.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

