Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,552.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 161% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $4.73 million and $66,552.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.01034067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.26 or 0.09622226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052681 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

