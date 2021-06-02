State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 240,998 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.