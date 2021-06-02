State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

