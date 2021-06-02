State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Discovery worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

