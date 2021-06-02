State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Toro worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

