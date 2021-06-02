State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.28 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of NovoCure worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,842.08 and a beta of 1.06. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.