State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Snap-on worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

