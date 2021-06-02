State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BIO opened at $581.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

