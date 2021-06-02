State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Pool worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $438.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.71.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

