State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Textron worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

